10-07-1943 -9-28-2022Charlie Adolphus Benfield known as CA passed away Sept 28th at Ivy Hall nursing home. He was a veteran of the US Army having served 1962-1965. He served in Germany in Hawk Missiles.He was an avid outdoorsman, loved to travel and camp over the country. He was a over the road truck driver.He is survived by 3 brothers Roger (Dauniece) of Johnson City, TN., Paul (Hazel), Larry (Margie) of Jonesborough, TN. Many nieces and nephews and cousins.At his request he donated his body to ETSU college of medicine. Burial will be at a later date at VA Mountain Home Cemetery.Family wanted to thank all the Drs. and Hospice and Ivy Hall for their care.