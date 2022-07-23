Charles William Henson, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 21, after a long battle with leukemia. Known to friends and family as Chuck, he was born in Huntsville, Alabama in 1939. Chuck was a patient and hardworking man who loved the Lord all his life. He was very proud to have served his country in the Army, but his true calling was fulfilled as a missionary pilot for almost 30 years in Bolivia, Columbia, Arizona, and Papua New Guinea. After retiring from active missionary service in 2004, Chuck has continued to serve his family, his church, and his community in any way he could.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Osceola and Bessie Irene Henson, and his younger sister, JoAnne Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sandra Lee Allen Henson; and his children: Allen Henson, Michael Henson, Stacey Henson, and Anna Henson Darlington; as well as 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Funeral service for Chuck will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 29, at 11:00am. Interment will be held at 1:00pm at the Mountain Home Veterans Cemetery in Mountain Home, TN.
The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of donations to Compassion International at compassion.com.
Memories and condolences may be shared at tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604 (423-610-7171). Tetrick Funeral Services is honored to serve the Henson family.