Charles William (Chuck) Johnson, 92, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022, succumbing to the effect of Alzheimer’s.
He was born and raised by his parents, Nils and Ruth Johnson, in Brooklyn, NY. After enlisting and serving in the Intelligence Unit of the U.S. Marine Corps, he pursued a teaching career, first graduating from Wagner College in Staten Island and then obtaining a master’s degree from Hunter College in N.Y. City. He retired from teaching high school English classes in the public school and then another ten years taught Bible and English in South Shore Christian School in Levittown, N.Y.
A 20-year resident of abundant Christian Living Community (formerly Appalachian Christian Village), Chuck kept active as a volunteer at Ronald McDonald House, camping with Mountain Empire Travelers, Over Mountain Sams, and summers at a church camp in New Hampshire. He enjoyed the fellowship of his Sunday School Class and at home, writing his memoirs and poetry reading.
Chuck is survived by his wife and best friend of 77 years, Jean Anna (Roman) Johnson, a sister, Garnet Larson, a sister-in-law, Joyce Dideriksen and many cousins, nephews and a niece. He is also survived by his 4 children, Keith William Johnson and wife Lorie Thompson Johnson, Karen Elise Johnson Marsh, Kristine Marie (Johnson) Larsen and husband Roy Edward Larsen, Kurt Steven Johnson and wife Joanne Ruth (Egland) Johnson.
Survivors include, 8 grandchildren who lovingly dubbed him “Papa Duck” because that’s how Granpa Chueck was first pronounced. Wesley Daniel Marsh, Roy Arthur Larsen, Lawrence William Johnson, Kaitlyn Elizabeth (Marsh) Ramey, Timothy Nils Larsen, Gregory John Johnson, Erik Charles Johnson and Kyle Sven Johnson. Also included are 9 great-grandchildren, Camden, Lily, Cecilia, Theo, Finn, Emerson, Elijah, Josephine and sweet baby Elizabeth who was born on the same day Chuck died.
A service of remembrance will be held at Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel on Sunday, January 23 at 3pm, preceded by visitation starting at 2pm. Masks will be worn in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck’s honor will be gratefully received by Ronald McDonald House of Johnson City.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.