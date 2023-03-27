JOHNSON CITY - Charles “Tige” Hartman, 84, Johnson City, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at his residence.
Charlie was born in Cashe, Oklahoma and was a son of the late Chuck and Dessie Keener Hartman.
If you knew Charlie, you knew him as a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, teacher, coach, Marine, teller of tales and friend.
Charlie was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, most recently Central Church of Christ in Johnson City. He truly enjoyed teaching young people, and never met a stranger. All prior students and those who knew him are welcome and encouraged to attend his services.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Albernice and Ralph Stoll of Indiahoma, OK; mother and father-in-law, Reba and Milburn Heaton of Roan Mountain; sister-in-law, Sunny Burleson.
Those left to cherish Charlie’s memory are his wife of sixty years, Marie Hartman; daughter, Kim Witherspoon (Roger) of Kingsport; son, David Hartman (Kelly), of Morganton, NC; granddaughters, Amber Bacon (Josh), Sydney Witherspoon; great granddaughter, Avery Bacon; sister-in-law, Gail Boone; several nieces and nephews; Rita Wilson (Charles), Sherry Hanza (Karl), Vic Stoll (Vanessa), Diane McKinney (Matt), Hope Radabaugh (Barclay), Wade Boone.
The family of Charlie Hartman will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The funeral will follow at 7 pm with Tim Hall Minister and David Irick Minister officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 1 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm.
In-lieu-of flowers donations can be made to the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association at 207 N. Boone St. Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-928-4080), or to the Gentiva Foundation (etapestry.com).
“Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you” –Hebrews 13:5. Death takes the body God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories our heart hold the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again. This is our precious and certain hope.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to New Leaf Sycamore Shoals, Gentiva Hospice Care and a special caregiver, Mary Phillips.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Hartman family. (423) 610-7171
