JOHNSON CITY - Charles Robert Ginley, age 93, of Johnson City, Tennessee went to his heavenly home on Saturday, December 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was born in Washington County, Tennessee, a son of the late Hassie LaFallotte Ginley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Joann Avada King Ginley; son-in-law, Glen Coggins; two brothers, James H. Ginley and William T. Collins; brothers-in-law and wife’s, Buford King and wife Anna, Bill King and wife Ollie, Andrew "Buddy" King, Doug King, Claude Orten and Ronnie Butler.

Robert grew up in Johnson City, TN, and worked for JE Green Construction Company for over 50 years maintaining and operating heavy equipment. He built several houses after retirement and never quit working always doing something. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and mowing.