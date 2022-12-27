JOHNSON CITY - Charles Robert Ginley, age 93, of Johnson City, Tennessee went to his heavenly home on Saturday, December 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was born in Washington County, Tennessee, a son of the late Hassie LaFallotte Ginley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Joann Avada King Ginley; son-in-law, Glen Coggins; two brothers, James H. Ginley and William T. Collins; brothers-in-law and wife’s, Buford King and wife Anna, Bill King and wife Ollie, Andrew "Buddy" King, Doug King, Claude Orten and Ronnie Butler.
Robert grew up in Johnson City, TN, and worked for JE Green Construction Company for over 50 years maintaining and operating heavy equipment. He built several houses after retirement and never quit working always doing something. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and mowing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Schwana Riddle and husband, Lester, and Barbara "Janie" Coggins; one sister, Joan Butler; sister-in-law, Shelby Orten; brother and sister-in-law, Dean King and wife Linda; sisters-in-law, Janice King and Pat King; grandchildren, Casondra France and husband Travis; Shaun Riddle and wife Bari-Ann, Gwendolyn Pugh and husband Mike, Heather Morgan, and Jonathan Coggins; ten great-grandchildren; fifteen great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Lester Riddle officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Section F. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Amedysis Home Health, Dr. Amy Proffitt, and Proton Clinic in Knoxville, Tennessee, for all the love and care that was shown.