JOHNSON CITY - Charles Richard Sims Sr. 90, Johnson City passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center. He was a native of Portageville, Missouri and was a son of the late George Riley Sims and Mary Eva Fourthman Sims. Mr. Sims was a member of the Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ. He had worked as a salesman most of his life. Mr. Sims liked to hunt, fish, travel and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Richard Sims Jr.; a sister, Myrtle Defoe and five brothers, Orville, Harold, James, Roy and George Sims.
Survivors include his loving wife, Otta Sue Savage Sims; his children, Glenda Ball and husband, Kenneth of Johnson City, Teresa White and Mark White Sr. of Johnson City, Terry Wayne Sims of Mt. Juliet, TN and Mark Sims and wife, Pam of Joplin, MO; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mr. Sims will be conducted at 1:00 PM January 14, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City with Pastor Donny Reagan officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from grandchildren. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM. There will be no formal visitation.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Sims family. 423-928-2245