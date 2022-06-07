ELIZABETHTON - Charles Ray Morton, age 72, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Charles was born January 5, 1950 in Elizabethton to the late Henry Morton and Irene (Cornett) Morton Nave. In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by four sisters, Marion Hulse, Louise Ingram, Monnie Willliams and Charlotte Street; and two brothers, Cecil Morton and Leonard Morton.
Charles was the most loving person, husband and was a wonderful provider for his family. He had worked in the construction business at PSG and also was a self-employed lawn service provider. He was a member of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church where he loved greeting people at the door. Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in his yard.
Those left to cherish Charles’s memory include his wife of 25 years, Becky Morton of Elizabethton; his sons, Joe Lingerfelt, Sampson Lingerfelt and Jason (Brandi) Lingerfelt all of Elizabethton; five grandchildren, Brooklyn, Joseph, Maci, Aiden and Patricia; four sisters, Iva Lee Beamer, Carolyn Lyons, Joyce Norman and Ruthie Loveless; and one brother, James Nave.
A graveside service to celebrate and honor the life of Charles Ray Morton will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 10, 2022 in the Lyons Cemetery (1259 Dry Creek Road, Elizabethton, TN) with Reverend Randy Johnson officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Friday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in honor of Charles.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Charles Ray Morton.