JOHNSON CITY - Dr. Charles Cole, 76, of Johnson City, went to his heavenly home on November 24, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Rockwood, TN, on November 30, 1945, to the late James and Frances Cole. He graduated from Rockwood High School, the University of Tennessee, and the University of TN College of Medicine in Memphis. In 1969, he married his longtime sweetheart, Sharon Melton, and they spent 53 wonderful years together.

