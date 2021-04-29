GRAY - Charles “Phil” Allen, 67, of Gray, TN went to be with Jesus Monday, April 26, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm Friday, April 30, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Preacher Roger Ball officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
