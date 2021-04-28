GRAY - Charles “Phil” Allen, 67, of Gray, TN went to be with Jesus Monday, April 26, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born November 26, 1953, in Sullivan County to the late Earl and Mabel Allen.
Phil was a loving and kind Christian gentleman. His relationship with Jesus Christ began September 15, 1974 and was the most important aspect of his life. He was a member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church in Johnson City and also attended Oak Grove Baptist Church in Gray.
He was a member of the N.R.A. and the Unaka Rod & Gun Club.
Phil enjoyed golf, racing, western’s and loved to help his neighbors. He was especially fond of his nieces, Sheila and Lori and his little Kitty.
Phil retired from Shoun Trucking Company following over twenty years of service.
In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Allen, sister-in-law, Barbara Allen.
Those left to cherish his memory are his nieces, Sheila Ball (Roger) and Lori McNutt (David); great-nieces, Emily Harr (Ben) and Abagail Medlin (Joshua); great nephews, Matt McNutt (Kimberly) and Jared McNutt; great great- nieces and nephews, Elijah, Aiden and Kaisleigh; special friends, Paul Strong and Alan Hughes.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm Friday, April 30, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Preacher Roger Ball officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave condolences and memories for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Charles “Phil” Allen and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services