ELIZABETHTON - Charles Mack Hyder, 85, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Burnette R. & Gladys Williams Hyder. Mack served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from North American Rayon Corporation. Prior to that he was a night watchman at the Tennessee Chair Company. He was a member of New Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Danny Williams and Vernon Williams.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years: Birchell Maxine Clawson Hyder. A daughter: Janice Elaine (David) Carr and a son Charles Eugene Hyder. Two Grandchildren: Lucas Carr & wife Jessie and Austin Hyder. Four Great Grandchildren. Three Sisters: Lorine Williams, Debra Williams and Marina Williams. Two Brothers: Sammy Williams & wife Tina and Norman E. Hyder. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Greg Largent and Mr. Sammy Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Blevins Cemetery. Music will be provided by Sherry Peters. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hyder family