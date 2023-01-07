Charles M. “Chuck” Bowman Jan 7, 2023 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Charles M. “Chuck” Bowman, 73, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, surrounded by his family, at the Johnson City Medical Center.Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced on the funeral home website and the Tuesday edition of the Johnson City Press.Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to care for Mr. Bowman and his family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Johnson City Cremation Funeral Home Condolence Worship Funeral Bowman Charles M Recommended for you ON AIR