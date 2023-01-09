JOHNSON CITY - Charles M. “Chuck” Bowman, 73, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, surrounded by his family, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Chuck was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Charlie and Marie Cannon Bowman.
Chuck was a 1967 graduate of Science Hill High School, attended Milligan College, then following in the legacy of the family business, attended the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1970.
Chuck humbly served the families of Johnson City and the surrounding communities for the next five decades as a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer at Appalachian Funeral Home. He began his career part-time in 1966, and upon graduation from C.C.M.S., returned to the family business where he became Vice-President of Operations in 1976, then was named President in 1982. Chuck continued as the third-generation owner until his health forced him into retirement in 2016.
He was a former member of the National Funeral Directors Association, the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association, where he served as East Director, and Upper East Tennessee Funeral Directors Association, serving as President.
Chuck was a member of First Christian Church and a former member of the Johnson City Rotary Club.
He was a mentor to many, and continuously gave back to the community. Chuck was a former Johnson City American Little League coach, Johnson City Pony/Colt League coach, and was instrumental in the development of the league and the fields in which it was played. He is also a member of the Johnson City Parks & Rec Hall of Fame, and was an avid sports fan, especially the U.T. Vols and St. Louis Cardinals.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his sister, Betsy Bowman Berry, in 1982, and his lifelong friend, Alan Jennings.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Nancy Webb Bowman; two sons, Charles M. “Chip” Bowman, Jr. and wife Kellie, Johnson City, and Kevin A. “Bubba” Bowman, Johnson City; five grandchildren, Abbie Bowman Huffman and husband John, Johnson City, Ben Bowman, Johnson City, Hannah Bowman, Juno Beach, FL, Emma Bowman, Johnson City, and Molly Bowman, Johnson City.
The funeral service celebrating Chuck’s life will be conducted Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:00 P.M., in the Sanctuary of First Christian Church, with Dr. Donald Mushayamunda and Dr. Eugene Wigginton, Ministers, officiating. Special music will be provided by Gloria Dudney, Soloist, and Roddy Bird, organist.
The family will informally greet friends immediately following the service in the Atrium of the church.
The graveside committal service will be held Thursday at 2:00 P.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Ben Bowman, John Huffman, Johnny Webb, Mike Woods, Eddie Benfield, Adam Crouch, David Mathes and Coty Mann. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M.
Memorials honoring Chuck may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663 or the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.