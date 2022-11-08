CHUCKEY - Charles L. Garland, 82, of the South Central community in Chuckey, TN passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022.
He was a Baptist. Charles worked in manufacturing, carpentry, and farming. He enjoyed riding around the block, hunting, fishing, westerns, and his dog, Macky. Charles will be truly missed and was loved so much.
Charles is survived by children Ina Seals (JR), Susan Smith (Donald), Pam Bryant (Benny), and Chuck Garland (Lori Beth); grandchildren, Jeremiah Smith (Emily), Justin Smith (Christy), Amber Tarlton (Derek), Grace Nelson (Dean), Nick Smith (Bayge), Heather Henley (Brad), Toby Garland (Shiane), Callier Garland (Kaylee), and Emma Garland; fifteen great-grandchildren; the mother of his children, Joy Belt; siblings, Don Garland (Janice), Glen Garland (Wanda), and Diane Silvers; and special friends, Kyle Moore and Greg Bowens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Garland; grandson, Robbie Hinkle; brother and sister-in-law, Carmen and Linda Garland; and brother-in-law, Buddy Silvers.
The family will receive friends at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home on Friday, Nov 11th from 5-7 pm. Rev. Michael Garland will officiate the service at 7 pm.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday, Nov 12th at 1 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to Liberty Cemetery in Chuckey for graveside service at 2 pm.
Pallbearers are Chuck Garland, Toby Garland, Callier Garland, Brad Henley, Greg Bowens, Jacob Bowens, JC Dunbar, Ricky Dunbar, Jerry Dunbar, D.P. Dunbar, and Tony Dunbar.
The family extends special thanks to South Central Ruritan, Keith Payne (EMS), Nolichuckey Fire Dept., various churches and friends in the community.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.