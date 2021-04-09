Charles Kenneth Smith Apr 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, April 11 at 4:00 in the afternoon at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Johnson City Celebration Life Service Westminster Presbyterian Church Tn Charles Kenneth Smith Recommended for you Most Popular A roof over Bristol Motor Speedway? Sure, why not? UPDATE: Auto components manufacturer eyes new site in county Demonstrators gather in support of former ETSU Coach Jason Shay Fridays After 5 will bring music back to downtown Johnson City Unicoi to hire Simmons for boys’ basketball Johnson City Press ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.