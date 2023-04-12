JOHNSON CITY - Charles Kenneth (Kenny) Francis passed away on April 10, 2023, after a long battle with Cancer. He was Born December 21, 1942, in Chattanooga, but lived the majority of his life in Johnson City, TN. He proudly served his country, in the United States Navy from 1963-1967. Kenny was an avid Tennessee Vols fan, Loved music of all kinds, as well as bowling. He proudly wore his "Perfect 300 game ring." Kenny was married to his best friend and love of his life, Cathy (Cat) Francis. She and his little buddy, JoJo will miss him terribly.

After the navy, Kenny worked as accounting manager at Rainbow Bakery in Houston, TX as well as Kerns Bakery in Bristol, VA. He worked for 12 years at Regal office Supply in Johnson City. He and Cat were owners of C&K Vending for 15 years. Kenny finished his work life, doing what he loved, at Holiday Lanes.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you