JOHNSON CITY - Charles Kenneth (Kenny) Francis passed away on April 10, 2023, after a long battle with Cancer. He was Born December 21, 1942, in Chattanooga, but lived the majority of his life in Johnson City, TN. He proudly served his country, in the United States Navy from 1963-1967. Kenny was an avid Tennessee Vols fan, Loved music of all kinds, as well as bowling. He proudly wore his "Perfect 300 game ring." Kenny was married to his best friend and love of his life, Cathy (Cat) Francis. She and his little buddy, JoJo will miss him terribly.
After the navy, Kenny worked as accounting manager at Rainbow Bakery in Houston, TX as well as Kerns Bakery in Bristol, VA. He worked for 12 years at Regal office Supply in Johnson City. He and Cat were owners of C&K Vending for 15 years. Kenny finished his work life, doing what he loved, at Holiday Lanes.
He was proceeded in death by his Parents, C.W. and Ruth Francis, Brother Jimmy, Sister Connie and best friend Kenny Leonard. Left to cherish his memory are his brother Bobby, as well as many generations of nieces and nephews. It was Kennys wish that his body be donated to medical research in the fight against cancer and that his remains be cremated. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.