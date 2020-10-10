ELIZABETHTON - Charles Kenneth Enson, 84, Elizabethton, went to be with his beloved wife Patrica Ensor and son David Ensor in heaven. Charles served in the Air Force and retired in 1974. Following his career in the Air Force he graduated with a degree in education. During his time of teaching he coached at Johnson County, Powell Valley, Horace Maynard and Unaka. In 1994 he was named Regional Football Coach of the year through Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association.
Cobby was known as a friend to any and all. Cobby was well versed in story and joke telling as he never met a stranger. He was a man of kindness and often showed compassion, love and acted as a great role model to many students he came in contact with. He was given the nickname “Candyman” as he always shared his mints with everyone. Cobby provided love and laughter to who all he came in contact with. Cobby’s legacy lives on as he leaves behind a large family of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a special daughter Rene Stout. A special thank you to his granddaughter, Crystal Lingerfelt as she insured he had all his needs, road trips and worked on whittling canes together. Also, a special thanks to “Little Mamaw” Patricia Lingerfelt who was his special great granddaughter that helped care for and entertain her “Pa.” Special appreciation to the V.A. Medical Center, Dr. Christi and nurses. Hospice Care Meagan Renfro- “the Avon Lady.”
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Rev. Brian Smith, officiating. Visitation with be 6-7 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside and Interment will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Ensor Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by Shaw Air Force Base. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Etta Perry for Ensor Cemetery, 120 Pan Handle Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ensor Family.