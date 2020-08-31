JOHNSON CITY - Charles Joe Carver, age 77, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was born in Dry Creek, West Virginia, a son of the late Charles Lee Carver and Naomi Bradford Carver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Isaacs; one brother, Ted Carver; two sister-in-laws, Ruby Thompson and Eva Sumall; and two brother-in-laws, John Dougan and Mel Bright.
Joe was a veteran of the United States Navy having served on the USS Forrestal. During his time of service, he received the following decorations and citations: National Defense Service Medal. He married on June 13, 1971 in Asheboro, North Carolina, to Linda Sue Dougan. In 1973, he and Linda moved to Johnson City and in 1981 became the owner of Dairy Queen in Gray until January of 2020 when they turned the business over to their son.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Carver; two sons, Robert Carver and wife Julie, and Dennis Carver; two grandchildren, Taylor and Callee Walters; four brothers, Bill Carver and wife Phyllis, Jim Carver and wife Loretta, John Carver and wife Renee, and Tom Carver and wife Ann Marie; one sister, Mildred Pratt and husband Mervin; one sister-in-law, Mary Bright; two brother-in-laws, Donald Dougan and wife Brenda, and Tim Dougan; and several nieces and nephews.
Committal Service and Interment will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Military honors will be rendered by Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 and members of the Navy Funeral Honors team.
The family would like to express their thanks to all the Doctors and Nurses at Johnson City Medical Center and Franklin Woods Community Hospital for all their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Washington County EMS, 296 Wesley Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 or to the Johnson City Fire Department, 603 Bert Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
