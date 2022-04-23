JOHNSON CITY - Charles Hudson, 80, of Johnson City passed away in his sleep on April 19, 2022. Born and raised in Ohio, he graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1963 and spent the next four decades in pharmacy-related business. In the 1980s he was responsible for helping establish the footprint in Florida for Walgreens’ major expansion and had a significant personal impact by hiring and training generations of pharmacists across Florida.
An avid and adventurous traveler, he visited 92 countries, circumnavigated the globe three times, stood on all seven continents, rode camels in Morocco, visited the Great Wall of China, and flew down the streets of Madeira in a basket toboggan. He said he didn’t want to miss a thing and he didn’t.
Having played in college, he was a lifelong fan of football and was a relentless fan of the New York Yankees. He was a nearly 60-year Mason, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Member, and a Shriner. His efforts to pay it forward are represented in an endowed scholarship for future pharmacists at his alma mater.
He is survived by Carol, the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, and wife of nearly 60 years. He is also survived by his sister Bettie (David Foster) of Sterling City, TX, his sons Matthew (Jennifer) of Tallahassee, FL, and Michael (Christine) of South Berwick, ME, four grandchildren (Christopher, Kelsey, Charles, and Claire) and four great-grandchildren (Sophie, Lorelai, Wyatt, and Grace).
Services will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Johnson City on Thursday April 28th at 4:00. Flowers may be arranged through Morris-Baker Funeral Home’s website at www.morrisbaker.com or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild (P.O. Box 996, Jonesborough, TN, 37659).
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hudson family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hudson family. (423) 282-1521