ELIZABETHTON - Charles Heaton, age 82, of Elizabethton, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 08, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was the son of the late Roma Heaton and Ida Banner Heaton. He was a retired press operator at General Motors. Charles was a member of Stoney Creek Church of Christ. He enjoyed gardening, working in his greenhouse, taking care of Emus, fishing and hunting. Like Jesus, He was a carpenter and helped build the Broadview Heights Church of Christ in Broadview Heights, Ohio. He also helped other family members build homes. Charles was a kind, giving and loving person.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Heaton, LJ Heaton and Roma Heaton Jr.; sister, Ruby Banner. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Heaton, of the home; two sons, Jeffrey Heaton and wife Regina, and James Heaton, of Elizabethton, TN; daughter, Barbara Heaton, of Chardon, OH; four grandchildren, Josh Hanson and fiancé Sarah, Jessica Hanson, all of Chardon, OH, Crystal Jeschelnig and husband Timothy, of Madison, OH and Raianna Heaton, of Elizabethton, TN; great-grandchildren, Paige Jeschelnig, and Dillion Jeschelnig, both of Madison, OH; sisters, Shirley Irick, of Elizabethton, TN, Hazel Pierce and husband Gary, of Coshocton, OH.
A funeral service to honor the life of Charles Heaton will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Mr. David Irick officiating. Music will be under direction of Stoney Creek Church of Christ. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. prior to the funeral service.
A graveside service and committal will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Walnut Mountain Cemetery, Butler, TN. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Stoney Creek Church of Christ.
Those attending the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:30 A.M. on Friday to go into procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Stoney Creek Church of Christ 1162 Hwy-91, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County and Washington County are mandating that all citizens who live in or visit the counties wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the funeral home and/or the graveside are required to wear a mask or facial covering and observe social distancing recommendations
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Heaton family.