JOHNSON CITY - At his home surrounded by his family, Charles Glenn Martin, 81, of Johnson City was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Heavenly sunshine, heavenly sunshine, Flooding my soul with glory divine, Hallelujah, I am rejoicing, Singing His praises, Jesus is mine. (Words by Henry J Zeller).
Charles, originally of Sullivan County, was born the second of eight children to the late Glen Martin and late Thelma Sue Geisler Martin. He was originally employed for 10 years by Orkin prior to retiring as a lineman for United Telephone/Sprint/Century Link after 35 years of service. Charles was a lifetime member of Piney Flats United Methodist Church.
Charles will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a friend to so many. Although a man of few words, he had a huge heart! Charles enjoyed every minute spent with others, especially the time spent with his grandchildren. In addition to his love for his family, friends and coworkers, Charles loved boating and the water, whether at the beach or on the lake along with being an avid NASCAR and Buccaneer Basketball fan. After retirement, he always looked forward to his morning breakfasts with “the guys” at McDonald’s and Hardee’s.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Riggs Martin; son, Thomas Dean Martin; and sisters, Shirley Martin Smith and Brenda Martin Bare. Survivors include daughter, Julie Martin Pelphrey and husband, Jerry; daughter-in-law, Kelly Nottingham Martin; grandchildren, Challie Elizabeth Pelphrey, Lillie Elaine “Laney” Pelphrey, Kalen Reed Martin, and Mackenzie Grace Martin; bothers Robert Allen Martin and Ronnie Martin (Barbara); sisters, Cherie Martin Jones (Wayne), Lisa Martin, Jeanette Martin; nurse, Tammy Dugger, and several adored nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1:00-2:00 pm, Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm, with Bro Eddie Smith officiating. Per the family’s request, those attending are asked to please wear a face covering. The funeral will be livestreamed and available to view on the Morris-Baker website, under the obituary page, and available to view for 90 days. Burial will be at 3:30 pm at Edgefield United Methodist Church, Piney Flats. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for committal services.
Active Pallbearers are Ronnie Martin, Wayne Jones, Luke Martin, Mark Jones, Scott Bower, Dana Riggs, Braxton Robinson & David Palmer. Honorary pallbearers are Allen Martin, Dean Torbett, Darius Hensley, Dr. Harold Allison, Don Modern, Harold Stevens, Wayne Torbett, Wayne Andes, Alan Leforce, Glen Malone, Brad Teague, Sherrill Zimmerman, Sam Bracken, Lynn Smith, Warren Riggs and Butch Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Piney Flats United Methodist Church at 225 Methodist Church Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686. Online condolences to the Martin family may be made via morrisbaker.com. The family would like to thank to his long-term health team including, but not limited to Page McClanahan, Dr. Martin Tran and Tammy Dugger as well as all the doctors, nurses, and staff of Amedisys Home Health for the exceptional care they provided.
I’ll walk with God from this day on. His helping hand I’ll lean upon. This is my prayer, my humble plea; May the Lord be ever with me. There is no death, tho eyes grow dim. There is no fear when I’m near to Him. I’ll lean on Him forever. And He’ll forsake me never. He will not fail me. As long as my faith is strong. Whatever road I may walk along; I’ll walk with God, I’ll take His hand. I’ll talk with God. He’ll understand. I’ll pray to Him, each day to Him. And He’ll hear the words that I say. His hand will guide my throne and rod; And I’ll never walk alone. While I walk with God. (Words by Paul Francis Webster).
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601 is serving the family. 423-282-1521