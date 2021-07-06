ERWIN - Charles Franklin "Monroe" Buchanan, went home to be with the Lord, July 5, 2021. He was a native of Mitchell County, NC and the son of the late Robert and Hattie Mae Garland Buchanan.
He was previously employed as a truck driver. Monroe attended Poplar Creek School, Huntdale Free Will Baptist Church and Erwin Free Will Baptist Church. He was a former member of Bakersville Masonic Lodge and Unicoi Tennessee Masonic Lodge. He was a lifelong member of the NRA and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. He enjoyed farming and going to church. Monroe was a member of NC House of Representatives from 1985 until 1993, and from 1995 until 2003. He was also a Mitchell County Commissioner from 1978 until 1982.
Survivors include his sister Bertha Marie Barringer, of Winter Haven Florida, several nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, several cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by two sisters; Lorena Satterfield, and Joyce Seaman.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 9, 2021 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM in Henline - Hughes Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00PM at Buchanan Byrd Cemetery on Poplar Creek Rd with Reverend Vernon Grindstaff Jr. Graveside military honors will be provided by Sgt. E.L. Randolph Chapter #57 DAV.
