JOHNSON CITY - Charles Eugene “Dude” Dykes age 81, of Johnson City, TN transitioned to Heaven on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Lakebridge Nursing Home. He was born on September 6, 1940 to the late Dana Harmon Dykes and Blanche Carver-Dykes. “Dude” graduated in 1958 from Happy Valley High School where he was a fierce football player. After high school “Dude” proudly served in the Army from November 1959 until November 1962. After returning home, He was employed by Clinchfield (CSX) Railroad where he worked for more than 33 years. Those who knew “Dude” knew his blood ran maroon and white. He was a Warrior Volunteer for over 40 years. He made sure he did everything in his power to keep Happy Valley High School dynamic. “Dude” would work tirelessly mowing sports fields, building structures, fundraising and supporting his second home “Happy Valley.” Many friendships were made there over the years; the late Bruce Radford, Richard Sutphin and Carl Roberts.
“Dude” loved his church, Watauga Point United Methodist Church where he was a life-time member. He will always be remembered for his big heart, his gentle spirit and his generosity to everyone he met. He was one of the “good ones. “
“Dude” is survived by his wife of 33 years, Judy J. Dykes; children, Jeff and wife Valarie Dykes and David Dykes; step-sons, James Ward and wife Leigh Ann and Cory Ward and wife Cherie; grandchildren, Garrett Dykes and Vanessa Dykes; step-grandchildren, Morgan Fox, Amber Gray and Summer Fleenor; great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Austin, Madison, Tyler, Tucker, Max and Owen; brother, Kenneth Dykes; sisters, Kay Freeman and husband Jerry, Fay Johnson and husband T.H., Kathy Bailey and husband Steve; life-long friends, Tom Ellis and Bobbie Ellis ( who he loved dearly ) and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Charles Eugene “Dude” Dykes will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Watauga Point United Methodist Church with Pastor Lou Miller and Associate Pastor Mike Berry officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM prior to the service on Monday. Friends may also call at the residence at any time.
An inurnment service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by VFW Boone Dam. Those who wish to attend the inurnment service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:50 PM on Monday.
The family would like to thank Lakebridge Nursing Home nurses and staff and Amedisys Hospice for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.