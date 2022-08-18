JOHNSON CITY - Charles Eugene “Dude” Dykes age 81, of Johnson City, TN transitioned to Heaven on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Lakebridge Nursing Home. He was born on September 6, 1940 to the late Dana Harmon Dykes and Blanche Carver-Dykes. “Dude” graduated in 1958 from Happy Valley High School where he was a fierce football player. After high school “Dude” proudly served in the Army from November 1959 until November 1962. After returning home, He was employed by Clinchfield (CSX) Railroad where he worked for more than 33 years. Those who knew “Dude” knew his blood ran maroon and white. He was a Warrior Volunteer for over 40 years. He made sure he did everything in his power to keep Happy Valley High School dynamic. “Dude” would work tirelessly mowing sports fields, building structures, fundraising and supporting his second home “Happy Valley.” Many friendships were made there over the years; the late Bruce Radford, Richard Sutphin and Carl Roberts.

“Dude” loved his church, Watauga Point United Methodist Church where he was a life-time member. He will always be remembered for his big heart, his gentle spirit and his generosity to everyone he met. He was one of the “good ones. “

