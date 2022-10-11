JOHNSON CITY - Charles Emory “Petey” Denton, of Johnson City, was ushered into the presence of God on Monday, October 10, 2022, where he is now healed.

Charles carried out his life, living in God’s Truth. He never trusted his own power for making life decisions but turned to God’s Word for guidance (Romans 3:4). He was a humble servant, sharing what Jesus had done for him and was a beloved Sunday School Teacher at Milligan Freewill Baptist Church.

