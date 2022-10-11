JOHNSON CITY - Charles Emory “Petey” Denton, of Johnson City, was ushered into the presence of God on Monday, October 10, 2022, where he is now healed.
Charles carried out his life, living in God’s Truth. He never trusted his own power for making life decisions but turned to God’s Word for guidance (Romans 3:4). He was a humble servant, sharing what Jesus had done for him and was a beloved Sunday School Teacher at Milligan Freewill Baptist Church.
His children and grandchildren will not only miss his Godly wisdom, but also the gift they were given of the time they spent with him. Charles took them fishing, camping, coon hunting (there wasn’t a tree he couldn’t climb), ginseng hunting, on walks in the mountains, and on his legendary car trips that always awaited a memorable destination. They cherish the memories of family vacations, where he would sit down with a jigsaw puzzle, encouraging them to complete the puzzle before the trip was over, regaling them with stories woven with life experiences and sage advice. They were most definitely drawn to the peace he held that “passes all understanding”.
He was a Tennessee National Guard veteran.
In his later years, he enjoyed working with wood and making special treasures cherished by his family and friends.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Guy Denton and Ethel Pickle; brothers, Arthur, William Leroy, Clingman “Cling”, Elmer, Cecil, William Preas and Frederick “Fred”; sisters, Bessie Vance, Vernia and Hazel Denton and Joyce France; and also, his precious wife of 63 years, Lula Belle Cole Denton, who went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2022. He was devoted to her and took great care of her until that day.
Charles is survived by his sons, Rusty (Kim) and Ronny (Donna) Denton; daughter, Renee Hill (David); 10 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
As per Charles’ request, the funeral service will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens 2:00 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022, with Pastor Mark Street officiating. Pallbearers will be: Lucas Denton, Alexander Denton, Jacob Hill, Cameron Shelton, Austin Shelton and David Hill. Honorary Pallbearers will be: D. H. Byrd, Dana Rogers and Ernest King. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Milligan Free Will Baptist Church, 1471 Milligan Hwy, Johnson City, TN 37601.