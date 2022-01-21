PENSACOLA, FL - Charles Elmer Whitehead, 82, Pensacola, Florida passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 20, 1939 in Hampton, Tenn. To the late Elmer & Effie Holtzsclaw Whitehead. He was a graduate of Hampton High School and East Tennessee State University. Charles retired from the United States Navy after 21 years of service. He was retired as Environmental Services Director of Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He had lived in Florida since 2003. He was a member of the Fil-Am. He was a member of the Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Janet McCorkle.
Survivors include his wife: Gracita Awa-Ao Whitehead. One Daughter: Gracita (Sharli) Williams and husband Fred, Pensacola, Florida. Two Grandchildren: Chelsea Melber and Charles “Chase” Melber and wife Gaby. One Great Grandson: Martin Melber. Two Sisters: Phyllis Vines and Joyce Matherly. One Brother: Harold Leslie Whitehead.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 in the Whitehead Cemetery, Hampton with the Rev. Gary Edwards officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
