GRAY - Charles Edward Davis, 88, of Gray, Tennessee, took his heavenly flight on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Born and raised in Washington County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late L.J. Davis, and Dell Gertrude Cash.
Reverend Ed spent his life in gospel ministry. He founded and pastored Cherokee Independent FWB Church for 27 years, 9 months, then continued in evangelism ministry after retiring from his pastoral duties. Rev. Ed also had a radio program where he ministered the gospel for over thirty years. In addition, he sang in many gospel quartets throughout the years.
In addition to his parents and siblings, Reverend Ed is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Allen Davis, and a son, Eddie Lynn Davis.
He is survived by his daughter, Judy Miller (Freddie), granddaughters Crystal Smith (Tommy) and Jennifer Collins (Kevin); great-grandchildren Brandon Mensch (Autumn), Kailee Smith, Danielle Collins, great-great-grandchildren Renae Garland, Nathaniel Garland, and Jonah Garland, and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Reverend Ed Davis will receive friends from 5 to 6 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Cherokee Independent FWB Church, 464 Bill Bennett Road, Johnson City. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6 PM, with Reverend Lyons Smith officiating. Active pallbearers are Donnie Harris, Eddie McAmis, Shean Hobbs, Randy English, David Castle, and Earl Bailey.
In light of COVID concerns, the family requests that all attendees wear masks and refrain from shaking hands or embracing family members.
Tetrick Funeral Services is honored to serve the Davis Family.