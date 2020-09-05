ERWIN - Charles Edgar “Ed” Johnson, age 95, Erwin, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Governor's Bend. He was a native of Toecane, NC but lived most of his life in Unicoi County. Charles is a son of the late Fred James Johnson and Lucy Sparks Johnson.
Charles was a United States Marine Corps Veteran, having served his country honorably during WWII. He fought in action against the enemy at Guam, Saipan, Guadalcanal, and other islands too numerous to mention. Charles witnessed the American Flag Raising on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
He was retired from the James H. Quillen Veterans Administration as a Nurse Assistant with over forty years of service. Charles was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church.
He enjoyed gardening and had the most beautiful, well-kept garden with the best Greasy Beans in Unicoi County. Charles was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and brother. He loved his dogs, flowers, cross-stitching, quilting with his late wife and painting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-nine years, Estellene Johnson; two brothers: Stewart Johnson and Brown Johnson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, one son, Charles Edgar Johnson, II (Angela); one daughter, Teresa McFadden (John), all of Unicoi; one granddaughter, Andrea Stevenson (Chris); one brother, Doug Johnson (Laraine), Erwin; three sisters: June Dills, Barbara Tapp, both of Erwin and Shirley Stevenson, Nashville; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to: Caregiver, Teresa McNally, Governor's Bend Staff, Caris Hospice Staff and Kiersta Copp.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Ed Manfull and Neil Johnson will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Carter County Honor Guard will render military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made in memory of Charles to: Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd. - Suite #130, Lanham, MD 20706; Ninth Street Baptist Church, 310 Ninth Street, Erwin, TN 37650 or Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
