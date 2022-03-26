Charles E. McConnell departed this life March 24, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional service and care of Mr. Charles E. McConnell and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013
