HAMPTON - Charles “Dud” Ingram, 79, of Hampton, went to meet his God on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 surrounded by his faithful wife of 58 years, Joyce (Norman) Ingram and only daughter Cindy Janine Ingram Jones. After a 13 year battle with . Lewy Body Dementia. Dud attended Tiger Valley and Cloudland High School, class of ‘58”. He grew up on Whitehead Hill in Roan Mountain. He left, at age 18 to go North for work at Ford Motor Company which he retired after 31 years of service. He returned home to his beloved Tennessee Mountain Home and enjoyed many years before succumbing to his dreaded disease. He was the son of Malone Ingram and Georgia McKinney Ingram.
In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his most precious grandsons, Jacob (Kaitlin) Jones, Coby Jones, Jonah Jones and Conor Jones. Son-in-law, Bret Jones. Brothers: Jack Ingram, Harold “Tom” Ingram, Rick Ingram and sisters: Gail Sluder and Kaye Ingram Byrd. He loved many and was loved by many.
Private Graveside Services will be conducted Friday in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Bret Jones, Minister officiating. Active Pallbearers will be: Bret Jones, Jack Ingram, Jacob Jones, Conor Jones, Jonah Jones and Coby Jones. The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to the Staff of Avalon Hospice, Nurse Penny Whitehead, care giver Gina Fugate and Dr. Amy Proffitt. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
