ERWIN - Charles David Peake, age 77, Erwin, passed away after a brief illness Friday, January 22, 2021 at Mountain Home VA Medical Center. He was a native of Unicoi County, and lived all his life in Erwin. Charles was a son of the late Sam C. and Vernia M. Howell Peake.
Charles retired from Nuclear Fuel Services. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Bible Independent Church where he taught Sunday School in Johnson City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty-nine years Phyllis Ann White Peake, three brothers: James Peake, Clyde Peake and Sam Peake, Jr.; two sisters: Tina Musselman and Marie Shelton.
Charles leaves behind to cherish his memory, two daughters: Sandra Peake and Julia Jones and husband, Steven; one son, Travis Peake and wife, Beth; three granddaughters that he loved dearly: Savannah Ledford, Brooklyn Peake, Cadence Peake; one brother, Billy Peake and wife, Debbie; a special dear friend, Gail Day; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Special thanks to his primary care physician Dr. Bacarrosa, and all the doctors, nurse practitioners, nursing staff, chaplains, and all other staff of the VA for the exceptional care that they gave Charles and his family.
Due to the Covid-19 a visitation or funeral service will not be held at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 under the portico of the Evergreen Mausoleum. Rev. Larry Garland will officiate. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Evergreen Cemetery by 12:55 P.M. on Thursday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Charles to St. Jude or a charity of your choice.
