JOHNSON CITY - Charles D. Gardner, age 76, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Charles was the son of the late Elmer Franklin Gardner and Hattie Gardner. In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Suzie Mae Street; a nephew, Cody Hughes; his sisters, Alice Glass and Christine Waldrop; and his brother, Delbert Gardner.

Dad loved fishing with Brody and Jordan. He never met a stranger and loved the Lord. He is in Heaven rejoicing!

