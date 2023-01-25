JOHNSON CITY - Charles D. Gardner, age 76, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Charles was the son of the late Elmer Franklin Gardner and Hattie Gardner. In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Suzie Mae Street; a nephew, Cody Hughes; his sisters, Alice Glass and Christine Waldrop; and his brother, Delbert Gardner.
Dad loved fishing with Brody and Jordan. He never met a stranger and loved the Lord. He is in Heaven rejoicing!
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 29 years, Lucille Gardner; his son and daughter-in-law, Stacy and Lisa Street; his daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Ray Deloach; his step daughters, Melissa and Rick Fields and Tammy and Todd Fleenor; a stepson, Wayne and Vanessa Pritchard; his grandsons, Jonathan Moore, Jordan Street and Brody Deloach; his granddaughters, Brittany Clark, Madisun Pritchard and Kayla Pritchard; his brothers, Albert Gardner of Elizabethton and Robert Gardner of Kemal, Texas; and his sisters, Gayle Pierce, Katie and Mike Kiser, Vera Holsclaw and Vada Gardner all of Elizabethton. Several nieces, nephews and his fur babies, Libby and Bam Bam.
A service to honor and celebrate Charles’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Kenny Lethcoe officiating. Music will be under the direction of Kathy Lethcoe. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are his church family at Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Johnson City Medical Center for their care during Dad’s illness.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Charles’s honor to the American Cancer Society or the Elizabethton, Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
