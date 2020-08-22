ELIZABETHTON - Charles Claude Tester Ret. S/Mgt. USAF, age 87, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Claude A Tester and Carrie Bowers Tester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant daughter; grandson, Jacob Paul Tester; step mother, Pauline Tester; sisters, Georgia Ruth Tester Hazelwood (Sherril) and Barbara Tester Gryder; brother, Roger Tester; brother-in-law, Richard Reece.
Charles was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. His favorite hobby was fishing the Nolichucky River with his sons. He loved to work outside, go to yard sales and ride around the country side. Charles was the “Charlie” for his angels, Ginger, Kathy, Andrea, Tabitha and later Maggie. His family was the fullness of his heart. He was an avid bowler for many years. He loved family gatherings. He was a member of the Rittertown Baptist Church. Charles served 24 years and retired from USAF and received many special awards and recognitions which include USAF Commendation Medal, Outstanding Unit Award, USAF Good Conduct Medal, US Army Good Conduct Medal (4th Award), National Defense Medal with Star, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, USAF Longevity Service Award, Small Arms Expert Ribbon, and United Nations Service Medal. After retiring from the Air Force and returning to Elizabethton, he attended Herman Robinson Vocational School. He then went to work at Cline-Holder Electric Supply for 17.5 years. He was a life member of Air Force Sergeants Association and AARP Association.
Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted and loving wife of 66 years, Virginia L. (Ginger) Richardson Tester; daughter, Kathy C. Tester of Elizabethton; sons, Kenneth C. Tester (Sue) of Elizabethton, TN and Keith C. Tester (Melissa) of Dover, TN; grandchildren, Andrea G. Ensor, Suzanne Lee, Adam T. Ensor, Curtis Tester, Matthew Tester, Maggie Tester, Tabitha Tester Perry (Zack), Savvy Tester, Sarah Tester McNabb (Shawn); great grandchildren, Rylee Tester, Lucas Perry, Emily and Ellie McNabb, Axton A. Ensor, Micah C. Lee; sisters, Brenda Tester Reece of Elizabethton and Sherry Tester Sheets of Elizabethton; brothers, Jimmy Tester (Phyllis) of Elizabethton, L.C. Tester of Elizabethton, Terry Tester (Kathy) of Hampton, Jacky Tester of Elizabethton, Michael Tester (Connie) of Elizabethton; Aunt, Lena Bowers Peters of Elizabethton; sister-in-law, Hilda Lee Lugwig (Mike) of Johnson City; brother-in-law, Preston L. Richardson (Mary) of Ozark, AL. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to honor the life of Charles Claude Tester will be conducted at 4:00 pm, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Rittertown Baptist Church Cemetery, Hampton, TN. Minister L.C. Tester will be officiating. Military Honors presented by VFW Bristol Honor Guard-Post 6975. Friends may call at Tetrick Funeral Home Chapel of Peace, Elizabethton, TN and sign the guest registry book 4:00-6:00 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020. Pallbearers will be Terry Tester, Adam Ensor, Ken Tester, Keith Tester, Richard Tester, Adam Reece, Jimmy Tester Jr., and Matthew Tester.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Christian Care Center of Bristol (Cassie & Christy), Hospice of Bristol Regional Medical Center and all of the caring nurses.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the funeral home and graveside service are required to wear a mask and /or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations must be observed.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers can donate to Rittertown Baptist Cemetery, 813 Rittertown Road, Hampton, TN 37658, 725-4552.
