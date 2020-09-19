Charles "Chuck" Wheeler, 57 passed away earlier this week. Chuck was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. Chuck is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Violet and Dexter Church, and a brother Dexter Wheeler.
He was a dedicated employee for the past 33 years with the Johnson City Bedding Company. He retired in January due to health issues. His job was what he looked forward to and lived for and was so proud of what he did. He looked at his working there as if the factory was his own and could not wait to get up each morning before daylight and head out to open it up and start up the machines. He never one time complained no matter how cold or hot the weather might be and looked forward to being the first one there and the last one to lock up at night. The late CEO Mr. Parker used to say "If we ever close the factory, Chuck will be the man who turns off the lights and locks the doors behind us! As long as I live, he will always have a job here!”
Survivors left to cherish his memory, include his parents, Carolyn and Jimmy Blevins, one sister, Cathy and her husband Alvis Robbins, of Kingsport, uncle, Richard Church, and cousin, Eric Church, along with two very special friends, which he considered his lifelong brother and sister, Randy Miller and his wife Kim. He was fortunate to have had two friends such as them to help him all the way to the end of his journey on Earth.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Interment will be in Monte Vista Memorial Park, with a Private Graveside Service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to request that donations be made to the Munsey Memorial Church "Our Daily Bread Ministry" to help feed those in need.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve Mr. Wheeler’s family during this difficult time. This obituary was lovingly written by Chuck’s family.