ERWIN - Charles “Charlie” Spencer Bennett, Sr. 52, Erwin entered into Heaven on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Hillview Health and Rehab Facility, due to a brief illness. Charlie was an auto body mechanic for 35 years. He was employed by Jeff’s Paint and Body.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Ruby Bennett and Step-father John Ellis and one nephew Jerry “Jay” Bennett and his grandmother Betty Talley.
Charlie leaves behind to cherish his memory his two children: Tiffany Bennett and Charles Bennett, Jr. ; one grandson Connor Bennett and his loving sister, Vicki Bennett. Charlie also leaves behind his loving fiance and best friend, Beverly “Boo” Guinn, who he cherished and loved with all his heart and Beverly Guinn‘s parents Claude and Joann Guinn and Family; two nephews and five nieces.
The family wishes to thank Hillview Health and Rehab and Amedisys Hospice. In Lieu of flowers the family wishes for donation to be made to Memorial Funeral Chapel of Elizabethton for funeral expenses.
The service will be 7 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Matthew Robinson, Officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. prior to the service. The graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the Spencer Lane Cemetery, 2116 Spencer Lane, Johnson City. Active pallbearers: Chris “Dooger” Duncun, Johnny Hilton, Mark Arnett, Jeff Guinn, Jeff Kelly and Ty Pierce. Honorary Pallbearers are Claude Guinn, Donald Holloway, and Charles Bennett, Jr. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site: Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday.
www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Bennett Family.