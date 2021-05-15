GRAY - Charles “Charlie” Edward Bowman, 82, Gray, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his residence.
Charlie was born in Johnson City to the late John Frank and Dorothy Randolph Bowman.
He graduated from Science Hill High School and retired from TPI. He was of the Baptist faith. Charlie was a gifted athlete who played all sports and ran track. He was especially proud to have pitched the first little league game in Johnson City at Mountain Home on June 13, 1951.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Earnest Ferrell Bowman.
Survivors include: his wife, Becky Shore Bowman; one sister, Helen Arwood and her husband J.F.; two brothers, Billy Joe and Kenneth Wayne Bowman; mother-in-law, Mary Shore; special brother-in-law, Bill Shore and his wife Carole; two sisters-in-law, Lisa Shore Crawford, who was more like a sister and Magdalene Bowman; and several special nieces and nephews.
A committal service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 under the portico of the mausoleum chapel at Washington County Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Bowman family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Bowman family. (423) 282-1521