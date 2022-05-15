JOHNSON CITY - Charles “Charlie” Clayton Hartley, 68, Johnson City passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at his residence. A native of Mountain City, he was a son of the late Thomas and Bertha Jenkins Hartley. He had lived in Carter County most of his life. Charlie was retired as a truck driver with the City of Johnson City Waste Water Treatment Plant. He loved bass fishing, eating, hunting, golf and music. He was a member of the Simerly Creek Believers Fellowship Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Maude Munsey and four brothers: Carl, Dallas, Paul and Clyde Hartley.
Survivors include his wife and soul mate of 43 years: Charlene Holtsclaw Hartley. Three Children: Anita Allen, Jan Hartley Ball & husband David, April Turner & husband Benji and “Bonus Son” Joe Holtsclaw and wife Alaina. Four Grandchildren: Zack Allen, Dakota Allen, Kayla Hartley and Brittany Hartley. 6 Great Grandchildren. One brother Luther Hartley & wife Kathy and three sisters Iva Lee Copas, Ruby & Helen. He had a special place in his heart for Cheyanne Richardson, Paisley Holtsclaw and his dog Rowdy.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Holtsclaw and Rev. Steve Holtsclaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Holtsclaw family cemetery. Music will be provided by Kevin & Calvin Lester, Jimmy Holtsclaw, Sean Smith and Pat Teague, pianist. Active Pallbearers will be: Joe Holtsclaw, Terry Thomason, Kevin Lester, Benji Turner, Zack Allen and Dakota Allen. Honorary Pallbearers will be family, friends and his church family. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Carter County Sheriff Department and Benny Colbaugh. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.