On Thursday, January 27, 2022, we sadly lost a community servant Mr. Charles Brantley Kinch, Jr, favorably known as C.B., who was a role model and father figure to many children, who passed away at 78 years of age from a brief illness. C.B. was born on February 21, 1943 in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Charles Brantley Kinch, Sr., and Lora Wilson Kinch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sherry Thompson Kinch. He was employed by the Knoxville News Sentinel; and was the owner of Volunteer Termite and Pest Control and Tri-State Equipment & Sales.
Some of the many contributions by C.B. include: a founding member of the Science Hill Sports Club, he worked tirelessly through the organization to support the school’s athletic programs. Later, C.B. was a member of the Take it to the Topp Committee and worked as a member of the Kermit Tipton Foundation, which supports an annual scholarship to a Topper football player, as well as an active member of the Science Hill School Class of 1962. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University. Avid bass fisherman and member of the Tri-Cities Bass Club. Through his passion for parks and fishing, C.B. was instrumental in pursuing Johnson City to construct a boat launch at Winged Deer Park, which was named Kinch Landing in honor of him.
He served faithfully on numerous Johnson City and Washington County boards, including Johnson City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Washington County Board of Commissioners, County Election Committee, and County Work Release Committee. He is a Johnson City Parks and Recreation 1999 Wall of Fame Inductee.
C.B. is survived by his sister Lora Kay Keller and her children, Ric, Jack and Karen. He is survived by his four children, Lori Kinch Rosenoff (Glenn), Ray Kinch (Kim), Brantley Kinch (Heidi), and Justin Kinch (Laura Beth). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Riley Rosenoff, Jacob Kinch, Hayden Kinch, Jade Kinch, Olin Kinch, Carter Kinch, Anna Kate Kinch, and Tyler Kinch. Survived by two great grandchildren, Grayson Rosenoff and Waylon Rosenoff. Also left to cherish his memory are many cherished friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 31, 2022 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Committal Service will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in the Chapel of Monte Vista Funeral Home with Dr. Michael S. Lacy officiating. A Private Interment will be held in the Garden of the Last Supper at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be members of C.B.’s family.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
The family would like to express their thanks to the numerous family and friends for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Science Hill Football Gridiron Club, 1509 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Kinch family by emailing: cbkinch1943@gmail.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Charles Brantley “C.B.” Kinch, Jr. and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.