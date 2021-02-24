Charles Akard Cross, age 84, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Life Care Center of Gray. Mr. Cross was born in Gray, Tennessee where he resided his entire life. He retired as Manager of Quality Exxon Service Station, Roan Street, Johnson City and Walnut Street Exxon.
Mr. Cross was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Leland and Vona Ruth Cross and his wife, Ruby Cross.
Mr. Cross is survived by a daughter, Melanie Cross; a sister, Brenda Olinger and husband Bobby; brothers Wayne Cross and wife Robbie and Edwin Cross; two nieces, Elizabeth Dawn Manuel and Carmen Cross; one nephew, Travis Cross; great nephews Wynn and Graham Cross and Garrett Manuel.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at East Tennessee Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee, with Evangelist Toonie Cash officiating.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Charles Akard Cross.