JOHNSON CITY - Charlene Watkins Haas, 85, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Charlene was born in Maysville, OK, on June 2, 1935, to the late Ralph and Azelle Watkins. She graduated from Maysville High School and continued her education at East Tennessee State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts and Masters Degree in Education.
Charlene worked for the Johnson City School System for 25 years teaching kindergarten at Henry Johnson Elementary and Woodland Elementary. She was an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, the Johnson City Monday Club, Salvation Army Angel Tree program and Bridge Club of America – an organization that brought her such joy and friendships later in life. Charlene was also a sports enthusiast whose loyalty as a fan extended to the ETSU Buccaneers, the University of Tennessee Volunteers, Lady Vols and the Atlanta Braves. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, exercising, and for many years crafting, crochet, needlepoint and quilting.
Charlene married the late James “Jim” Haas in 1954 and together they had four children. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, family was the most important thing to Charlene. She enjoyed nothing more than having children, grandchildren and friends over to her 4th of July pool party and cookout! She will be remembered for her intense loyalty and devotion to family.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, James T. Haas; parents, Ralph and Azelle Watkins; son-in-law, Matthew Meredith. Survivors include her four children Terry Haas (Joni) of Coppell, TX; Mike Haas (Janet) of Irmo, SC; Joe Haas (Leslie) of Johnson City, TN; Cindy Meredith of Johnson City, TN; and sister Betty McCroskey (Jack) of Georgetown, TX. Surviving grandchildren are Martha Douglas Frye (Tim) of Charlotte, NC; Jim Haas (Jessica) of Charlotte, NC; Kaitlyn Garrison (Patrick) of James Island, SC; Amanda Wagner (Tyler) of Dallas, TX; Eve Haas of Columbia, SC; and Watkins Meredith of Johnson City, TN. Great-grandchildren are Lane Frye, Wade Frye, George Frye and Henry Haas.
Special thanks are given to Dr. Richard Rolen, Dr. Tariq Haddadin, Kathryn Sheehan and Seth Stouth, PT.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Charlene will be given at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601, or Second Harvest Foodbank of Northeast Tennessee Kids Backpack Program, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663.
