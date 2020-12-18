On December 17, 2020, Mrs. Charlene Bailey, 83, went home to be with her savior. She was born April 21, 1937 in Elizabethton to the late Walter Clarence Cameron and Keebler Brumit Cameron. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Edward Bailey, who died earlier this year.
Charlene was a lifelong resident of Elizabethton. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She graduated from Elizabethton High School and Milligan College. She taught briefly at Elizabethton High School. After “retiring” as a homemaker, she took to the road with Edward to seek out, buy and sell antiques and hidden treasures.
She was a member of First Christian Church in Elizabethton, where she was a member of numerous ladies’ groups. She enjoyed handiwork, such as knitting and crocheting, providing gifts for many, including residents of Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was a big fan of the Lady Vols basketball team and never missed a game on TV. She was lucky enough to attend the 2000 Women’s Final Four in Philadelphia.
Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Cameron Bailey and wife Tina of Johnson City; daughter Abby Bailey and wife Jessica Wheeler, of Madison, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Michael Bailey and wife Sydney of Avon, Indiana; Jared Hamby and Kelsea Bailey, both of Johnson City, and four great-grandchildren, Berkley, Wailyn, Emersyn and Rhett Bailey, all of Avon, Indiana.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Charlene Bailey with be conducted Monday December 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. John Smith, minister, officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. on Monday.
The family wants to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff at Ivy Hall Nursing Home for their care and compassion. Also, thanks to the Emergency Room staff at Sycamore Shoals Hospital and the Carter County EMS.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all family members and guests attending the service to bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Bailey family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.