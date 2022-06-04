Chaplain Dr. Edward Thomas Jefferies was a man of God who went about doing good. He fought a good fight, kept the faith, and finished the course June 1, 2022, at the age of 81. He set goals for his life and with God’s help, accomplished each one and much more. His purpose in life was loving Jesus, his family, and helping others.
Ed was born in Baltimore, MD, to Edward May Jefferies and Rena Caroline on September 30, 1940. He joined the Navy in 1958, and ended his tour of duty aboard the USS Enterprise in Vietnam in 1968. He married Marlene Spears in Jacksonville, FL on August 18, 1962, giving her a non-boring life.
He and Marlene associate-pastored First Assembly of God in Auburndale, FL; pioneered Glad Tidings Assembly of God in Eden, NC; and for 36 years, they pastored Trinity Assembly of God in Johnson City, TN. He served as Chaplain of Johnson City Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, FBI, hospitals, Marketplace Ministries, and other organizations. He served on several boards, commissions, and contact ministries, involving several topics and missions including suicide prevention, education, assisting those displaced/impacted during international conflicts and wars, and serving in several local and national crises and natural disasters. He received many awards including the John A. Price Award as a career chaplain for excellence in Law Enforcement Chaplaincy for the International Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC), and the ICPC Fellow Level Award, the highest professional level of Law Enforcement Chaplaincy.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Edward Jefferies and wife, Doris, Charlotte, NC; sister, Dorothy Jane Wilhelm and husband Walter, Hartly, DE; and brother-in-law, Lewis Charles Spears and wife, Merle, Crawfordville, FL.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Marlene; son, Keith Gordon Jefferies and wife Gina, Knoxville, TN; daughter, Andrea Renee Lovekamp and husband James, Valparaiso, IN; daughter, Alexa Marlene Magowan and husband Daniel, Duluth, GA; and Kenneth Charles Jefferies and wife Jill of Johnson City, TN; four grandsons, Austin Jared Lovekamp, Spencer Keith Jefferies, Joshua Caleb Magowan, and Adam Seth Magowan; two granddaughters, Kaleigh Danielle Camp and husband Oliver, Meredith Christine Jefferies; brother, David Charles Jefferies and wife Doris, Antioch, IL; sister-in-law, Virginia Waldrop; sister-in-law, Elayne Huebner and husband Sheldon, Crawfordville, FL; many beloved nieces and nephews; and buddy Rex, his Australian Shepherd.
A history and Greek scholar and knowledgeable about Hebrew, Ed prepared for his sermons by translating the original passage, comparing his translation to others from his scores of different translations, and overlaying historical references and information from hundreds of research materials to provide a rich interpretation of the biblical meaning.
An entrepreneur in spirit, he started several businesses including a Christian bookstore in Eden, NC, and The Lighthouse restaurant in Erwin, TN.
A life-long fan of the Baltimore Orioles, he would follow each farm club and the major league team, giving his family a daily update, particularly when they won against a New York Yankee team. He loved to cook, particularly if he could add onions, peppers, and tomatoes, and make his own special blend of coffee. His unique wit and humor resulted in daily laughs and rolled eyes.
He worked hard, played hard, and slept easy.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Assembly of God, 617 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN with the Celebration of Life beginning 6 p.m. Interment will be Wednesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity Assembly of God, P.O. Box 1102, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.