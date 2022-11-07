JOHNSON CITY - Chaplain Command Sergeant Major Kenneth W. Geisler, of Johnson City, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the age of eighty-two. Kenneth was from Piney Flats, Tennessee.
Kenneth was retired from the United States Army after thirty-three years of service. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans where he performed as Chaplain. Kenneth was also a member of the Tennessee State Guard where he was a member of the Defense Force Division Tennessee National Guard. Kenneth worked for the Gray Kennel Security Guard company for thirteen years. He also owned John Deere Rental in Bristol, Tennessee. Kenneth also worked at Torbett Plant Farm in Piney Flats, Tennessee.
Kenneth was a devoted member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church of Johnson City, Tennessee where he was Sunday School Superintendent. He also attended Rocky Springs Baptist Church of Piney Flats, Tennessee. Kenneth was also a member of the Piney Flats Ruritan and a dedicated member of the Sullivan County Rescue Squad. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father GB Geisler, sister Betty Mensch and sister Teresa Smith.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Connie of 25 years, his mother Bessie Giesler of Piney Flats, his sister Carol Overstreet of Bluff City, his stepchildren, Allen Hamm, Tammy (Mark) Garrison of Watauga, Gail (Tony) Feagans of Unicoi, Lori (Jamie) Benfield of Elizabethton, Angela (Ron) Austin of Piney Flats, and Danny (Gina) of Piney Flats Tennessee. In addition, he is also survived by many step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who loved him very much.
Funeral services for Kenneth will be conducted at 12:00 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Donnie Humphrey officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the service hour. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery at 1:00 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations sent to Rocky Springs Baptist Church, 3297 Rocky Springs Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245