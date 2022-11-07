JOHNSON CITY - Chaplain Command Sergeant Major Kenneth W. Geisler, of Johnson City, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the age of eighty-two. Kenneth was from Piney Flats, Tennessee.

Kenneth was retired from the United States Army after thirty-three years of service. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans where he performed as Chaplain. Kenneth was also a member of the Tennessee State Guard where he was a member of the Defense Force Division Tennessee National Guard. Kenneth worked for the Gray Kennel Security Guard company for thirteen years. He also owned John Deere Rental in Bristol, Tennessee. Kenneth also worked at Torbett Plant Farm in Piney Flats, Tennessee.

