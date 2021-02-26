Chad Vicars, 50, died on October 30, 2020. He resided most of his life in Kingsport, TN and most recently, Jonesborough, TN. Chad had a horrible accident that happened at a construction site in Bean Station Tn.
Chad was born in Kingsport, Tn on November 26th, 1970. Although he mainly lived in Kingsport and Jonesborough TN, he had also resided in Nashville TN, Weber City VA, and parts of Florida. He attended Lynn View Middle School and Sullivan North High School.
He worked as a roofer, and then a construction worker. He enjoyed the outdoors and working on cars. He was a devoted and loving father to his daughter, Ralynn. He loved spending all his time with her, as she was the light of his life. He was known as kindhearted, had a great smile, along with a great sense of humor and making others smile and laugh.
Chad is survived by his daughter Ralynn, and her mother Linda Dockery. His parents Carlene Deborah Vicars and Bud Nelson Vicars. His older sister Tammy O'Neill and half-brother, Matthew Vicars. Also, with his many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. His adopted family includes Amy Livesay and Natosha Bowser.
He was preceded in death by his much-loved brother Adam, Adam’s Mom, Brenda, and Adam's son, Ricky. Also, his grandparents: Helen and Bud Vicars Sr. ; Carl and Ferne Kerney. Also his great grandparents Lakie Adele Musick and Connie Musick.
Currently, due to Covid, we are planning a gathering with the date to be determined, prior to scattering his ashes.