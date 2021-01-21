GRAY - Celia Jane Presnell, age 88, of Gray, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on January 19, 2021.
Celia was born on July 21, 1932 in Washington County to the late Henry Garfield Goodwin and the late Josephine Dempsey Goodwin. She was a housekeeper and nanny for Rab and Nita Summers for over 40 years. Her hobbies consisted of gardening and quilting.
Celia was a member of Gray Church of God. She was very active in her church and she was involved in many events and activities. She touched many lives through her love of Christ. Her passions in life were witnessing and talking about her lord, Jesus.
In addition to her parents, Celia was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Harris Presnell; daughter, Mary Ann Crawford; son, Harold Eugene Presnell; grandchildren, Gordon and Donna Presnell; Amy and Sherry Lance; brothers, Maynard Goodwin and Alex Barrs; and sisters, Elizabeth Cook, Tempie Crawford, Nancy Farley, and Alice Gilley.
Those left to cherish Celia’s memory include her daughters, Connie (and Brad) Presnell of Jonesborough and Patty Presnell of Greeneville; sons, Willis “Buddy” (and Joanne) of Talking Rock GA, Gordon (and Sandra) Presnell of Rogersville, and Morgan Presnell of Kingsport; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Celia’s family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. There will be a funeral service that follows immediately, at 6:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor Richard Thompson and Pastor Lowell Miller. The funeral will be livestreamed and it will be available to view on the Morris-Baker website, under Celia’s obituary page. The committal service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens, under the carport at the mausoleum. The graveside service will be recorded and it will be uploaded to Celia’s obituary page on the Morris-Baker website. The family asks that those who attend services please be mindful to wear a mask and socially distance.
Pallbearers will include Johnny Crawford, Dylan Presnell, Jamie Trivett, Derek Trivett, Brandon Presnell, and Troy Trivett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Gray Church of God (PO Box 8191 Gray, TN 37615).
