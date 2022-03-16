JOHNSON CITY - Cecilia Jan Estes Tittle, 65, Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 11, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, following a brief illness.
Cecilia was a daughter of the late Jack and Beatrice Mallonee Estes. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City.
Cecilia was a 1975 graduate of Science Hill High School.
She was employed as a Medical Services Assistant with the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center and was formerly with the Johnson City Medical Center for several years.
Cecilia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than forty years, William “Doug” Tittle, in 2020, and a sister, Debbie Tester.
Cecilia is survived by her three children, Doug Tittle, Robin Archer and husband Eric, and Jason Tittle; six grandchildren, Will and Maegen Tittle, Logan, Eli, Ethan and Loren Archer; four brothers, George Estes and wife Kathy, Tony Estes, Travis Estes, Jeff Estes and wife Patty; one sister, Cookie Saylor; several nieces and nephews.
The celebration of Cecilia’s life will be Sunday, March 20, 2022, where the family will greet family and friends from 2:00-4:00 P.M., in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.
