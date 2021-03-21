GRAY - Cecil Ventrese Kaylor, 82, of Gray went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. A private graveside will be conducted at Greenwood Cemetery in Chattanooga. Carter-Trent Funeral home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Kaylor family.
