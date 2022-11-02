PINEY FLATS - Cecil McGlamery, age 78, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
A native to East Tennessee, Cecil was born in Mountain City and lived much of his life in Piney Flats. He worked at Brown Appliance Parts for 41 years until his retirement.
Cecil was a dedicated longtime member at Edgefield United Methodist Church and the Piney Flats Ruritan Club.
An avid lover of cars, Cecil enjoyed owning classic cars and there was always a trade on his mind. He also enjoyed drag racing with David and R.E. Cross.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and June Greer McGlamery and loving stepmother, Marie McGlamery; beloved wife, Nancy Henson McGlamery, in 2015; sisters, Ella (and Paul) Burton, Mary Ann McGlamery Edison, and Ruth (and Bob) Matthews; brothers, Mack (and Irene), Earl (and Betty), Bob (Shirley), and Curtis.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, David (and Lisa); grandson, Max; sisters, Linda (and Ernie) Sprouse, Jane (and Ronnie) Pardue, and Arlene (and Jake) Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be an ongoing and informal Celebration of Life event at Edgefield United Methodist Church, in the Christian Life Center, from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, November 3, 2022. A graveside service will be conducted at Edgefield United Methodist Church Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 4, 2022, under the direction of Pastor Estel Williams. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm.
Active pallbearers include: Mike Oliver, Ed McDuffy, Mike Haga, Allen Adkins, Lee Rutherford, Scott Burton, and R.E. Cross. Honorary pallbearers include: Sam Reed, Bob Burton, Bill Smith, John Smith, John Weaver, and Robert Culbertson.
Memorial contributions in Cecil’s memory may be directed to Edgefield United Methodist Church, Youth Ministries.