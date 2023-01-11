ELIZABETHTON - Cecil Jeffers, 94, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his residence. He was born October 24, 1928 in Limestone, Tennessee to the late Thomas & Ellen Austin Jeffers, but had lived most of his life in Elizabethton. He was a graduate of Chuckey Doak High School and East Tennessee State College. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He also served in the Army National Guard as a Staff Sergeant. Cecil was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 42 years. He served as President of the National Letter Carriers Union.

He was of the Christian Faith and a devoted husband and father of four children, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Elizabeth Chandler and Anna Million.