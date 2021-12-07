JOHNSON CITY - Cecil Edward Bowman, age 77 of 620 N. Barton St., passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021. He was born in Johnson City, TN of the late Goldie and Rosie Bowman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis, daughter Tammy Bowman, grandson Billy Joe Carver, and sister Shirley Hartley. He spent 42 years at General Shale Brick. He has an immense love for family, friends, golf and Jack and his brothers.
He is survived by his daughter and caregiver Debbie Miller, son and wife, Mark and Jama, sisters, Patricia Miller and spouse John, Brenda Avery and spouse Tim; Grandchildren Taylor Miller, Meagan Bowman and spouse Lamar Cason, and honorary grandchild Charlotte Story; Great-Grandchildren Axen and Conor. Receiving friends will be at Mr. Bowman’s residence on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from noon until 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for financial burden.