HAMPTON - Cathy Lynn Burleson, age 77, of Hampton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Cathy was born in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Joseph and Eleanor (Meier) McCann. In addition to her parents, Cathy was also preceded in death by her husband, Terry Burleson; and a great grandson, Ja’Shon Yates.
Cathy retired in administration at the James H. Quillen VAMC and was of the Christian faith. She was a former member of the Red Hat Society and loved scrapbooking and reading. Cathy was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her.
Those left to cherish Cathy’s many wonderful memories include her two daughters, Debbie (Keith) Treadway of Hampton, TN and Dawn (Tracy) Clemons of Elizabethton, TN; three grandchildren, Jessica (Chriss) Hess, Derrick Clemons and Nicholas Clemons all of Elizabethton, TN; a brother, Thomas (Betty) McCann of Illinois; a sister, Mary Jo (Jim) Quinn of Minnesota; four nephews; one great niece; and three great nephews also survive.
Friends and family may visit with the family at the home of her daughter, Debbie Treadway, 118 Mountain View Circle, Hampton, TN 37658.
