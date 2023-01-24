Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, Rest in Peace. May Almighty God bless us with His peace and strength, in the name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

HAMPTON - Cathy Lynn Burleson, age 77, of Hampton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Cathy was born in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Joseph and Eleanor (Meier) McCann. In addition to her parents, Cathy was also preceded in death by her husband, Terry Burleson; and a great grandson, Ja’Shon Yates.

